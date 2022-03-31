Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
ITGR stock opened at $81.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.33.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,980,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $511,837,000 after purchasing an additional 330,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth $26,187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
