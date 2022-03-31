Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ITGR stock opened at $81.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integer will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,980,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $511,837,000 after purchasing an additional 330,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth $26,187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

