Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.25.

Integra Resources stock remained flat at $C$1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,103. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.60.

In related news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,326.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,016,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

