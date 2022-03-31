Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Up 28.6% in March

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of INBP remained flat at $$0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Integrated BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 53.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 million for the quarter.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

