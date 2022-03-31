Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Up 28.6% in March

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBPGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of INBP remained flat at $$0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Integrated BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 53.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 million for the quarter.

About Integrated BioPharma (Get Rating)

Integrated BioPharma, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

