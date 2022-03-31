Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) Trading 0.6% Higher

Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.30. 9,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integrity Applications stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Integrity Applications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Integrity Applications, Inc designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid.

