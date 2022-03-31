International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

IBOC opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Bancshares has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after acquiring an additional 104,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in International Bancshares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,759,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,889,000 after purchasing an additional 264,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,287,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,946,000 after buying an additional 212,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,429,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,724,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

