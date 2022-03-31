International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 644 ($8.44). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 643 ($8.42), with a volume of 176,301 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £263.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 639.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 695.54.

In other news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 1,500 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.44) per share, with a total value of £9,660 ($12,653.92).

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

