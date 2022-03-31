Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,000 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IPI stock opened at $80.62 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 20,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

About Intrepid Potash (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.