Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 206,027 shares.The stock last traded at $78.27 and had previously closed at $78.86.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.17.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.