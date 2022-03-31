Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PIZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,786. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $43.09.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.
About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.
