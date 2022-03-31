Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $905,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,811. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $146.65 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day moving average is $171.33.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

