Investors Buy Large Volume of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 21,953 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,600% compared to the typical volume of 1,291 call options.
Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $195,570.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,100 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,687. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,024.00 and a beta of 0.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.
