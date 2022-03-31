IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Announces Earnings Results

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. IonQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IONQ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. 6,740,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,621. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $792,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

