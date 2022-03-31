IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 5.6%

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) was up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.06. Approximately 98,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,369,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $69,256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $2,140,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

