Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.28

Shares of Iowa First Bancshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:IOFB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and traded as low as $41.13. Iowa First Bancshares shares last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 6,600 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $45.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46.

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

