Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Shares Up 5.8%

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.30. Approximately 50 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

Separately, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Ipsos from €50.00 ($54.95) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92.

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery, and information activation.

