iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $105.94

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.94 and last traded at $106.47, with a volume of 260228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,990,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

