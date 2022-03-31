iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $105.94

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.94 and last traded at $106.47, with a volume of 260228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.32.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.38.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEF)
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
