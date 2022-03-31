iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Trading Up 2.1%

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $36.24. Approximately 113,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 162,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 458,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 118,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 60,779 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 384,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.