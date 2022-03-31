iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Update

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,067. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $53.83.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

