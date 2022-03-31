iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Up 51.4% in March

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,405,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $53.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $59.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62.

