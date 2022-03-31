iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.61

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.61 and last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 456266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,819,000 after buying an additional 1,608,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,944,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,939,000 after buying an additional 401,691 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,816,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,320,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after buying an additional 68,593 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

