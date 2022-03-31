iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 852,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 56,306,047 shares.The stock last traded at $45.40 and had previously closed at $45.84.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

