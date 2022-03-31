iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.21

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.21 and last traded at $54.09, with a volume of 29458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,026,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

