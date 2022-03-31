iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 240,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $281.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $238.34 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

