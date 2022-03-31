iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.89

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$33.89 and last traded at C$33.79, with a volume of 533254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

