iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $107.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.59. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

