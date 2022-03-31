iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Stock Price Down 2%

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.16. 22,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 582,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $627,000.

