Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other news, insider Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $66,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $54,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $11,624,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ISDR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454. The company has a market capitalization of $113.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $33.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.