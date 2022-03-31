Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Issuer Direct stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.75 million, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $33.06.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $54,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $66,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Issuer Direct by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Issuer Direct by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Issuer Direct by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

