Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Up 58.0% in March

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,291,200 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 817,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,456.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ISUZF remained flat at $$13.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.50.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
