IWG plc (LON:IWG) Insider Sells £129,000 in Stock

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £129,000 ($168,980.88).

IWG stock opened at GBX 268.10 ($3.51) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 271.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 284.18. IWG plc has a 1 year low of GBX 211.10 ($2.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 384.30 ($5.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IWG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.32) price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IWG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 324.50 ($4.25).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

