J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 285 ($3.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.19) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($4.00) to GBX 320 ($4.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 287 ($3.76).

SBRY opened at GBX 256 ($3.35) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 271.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 281.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 233.60 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 342 ($4.48). The firm has a market cap of £5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

