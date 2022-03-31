J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 3.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,225,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONEW. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

