J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 3.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,225,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on ONEW. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
