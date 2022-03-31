J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,191 ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 178,866 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $10.66 on Thursday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $23.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87.

