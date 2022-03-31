J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $102,000 in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80.
In other Skillz news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SKLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
