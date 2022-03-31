J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

