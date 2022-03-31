J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,615,000 after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth $13,197,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 130.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 64,809 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $105.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.07. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $106.90.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

