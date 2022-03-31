Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.71 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.14.

JBL stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.33. 30,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,622. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,347,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,242,000 after acquiring an additional 138,430 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Jabil by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,160,000 after purchasing an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2,395.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

