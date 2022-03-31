Jack H. Stark Sells 25,000 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after buying an additional 1,027,801 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Continental Resources by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after purchasing an additional 488,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 163.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.16.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

