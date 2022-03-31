Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Jaguar Mining stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 35,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.13.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
