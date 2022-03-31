Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Jaguar Mining stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 35,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.13.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

