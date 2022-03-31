James W. Blake Sells 50,000 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $705,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $723.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.