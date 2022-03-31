Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 319 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 163,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $155.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.56 and a 200-day moving average of $160.87. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $137.56 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

