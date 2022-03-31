Janney Capital Management LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -733.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

