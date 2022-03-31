Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,974,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 240,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,966,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $281.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $238.34 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.