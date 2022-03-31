Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $179.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

