Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 8,584 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $12,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,213,000.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

