Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,718 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $222.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.58. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

