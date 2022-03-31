Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Welltower by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,584 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,936,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Welltower by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,127,000 after purchasing an additional 601,859 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL stock opened at $97.86 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $98.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.65.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

