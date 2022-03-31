Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.55% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $33,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000.

BLV opened at $91.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $107.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.96.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

