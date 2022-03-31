Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $13.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,863,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV opened at $82.30 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87.

