Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $38.38 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,984 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $38,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 497,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,818,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 210,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of C stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

